Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Welbilt – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Welbilt found using ticker (WBT) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,360m. Find out more information at: http://www.welbilt.com

Welbilt, designs, manufactures, and supplies foodservice equipment for commercial foodservice market worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers and chillers, and cook-chill systems under the Delfield brand; and walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels under the Kolpak brand. It also provides traditional, combination, convection, conveyor, and rapid-cooking ovens, and range and grill products under the Convotherm, Garland, Lincoln, and Merrychef brands; fryers and frying systems under the Frymaster brand; and steam equipment under the Cleveland brand. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars under the Delfield, Merco, and other brand names; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; ice machines under the Manitowoc and other brand names; coffee equipment under the Crem brand name; and other beverage-related products under the Multiplex and Manitowoc brand names. Further, it provides after-market parts, and installation and start-up, and preventative maintenance services; spare parts supply for Welbilt products under the KitchenCare brand; designed kitchens under FitKitchen brand; and KitchenConnect, a cloud based-application. It supplies its products to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice and changed its name to Welbilt in February 2017. Welbilt was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Welbilt - Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.