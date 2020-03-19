Weir Group PLC 97.2% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Weir Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WEIR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘TOP PICK’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 1420 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 97.2% from the opening price of 720 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 624 points and decreased 826 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1819.72 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 706.8 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,434.39. There are currently 271,213,897 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,166,131. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £1,829,745,710 GBP.

