Weir Group PLC 82.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Weir Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WEIR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 1350 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 82.4% from today’s opening price of 740.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 667.8 points and decreased 821.3 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1819.72 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 740.2 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,382.21 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,445.27. There are currently 259,612,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,819,995. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £1,974,609,204 GBP.

