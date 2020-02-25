Weir Group PLC 8.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Weir Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WEIR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1380 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 8.2% from the opening price of 1275.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 88.5 points and decreased 192 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1819.72 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1247.5 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,459.64 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,464.13. There are currently 259,612,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,076,725. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £3,252,939,011 GBP.

