Weir Group PLC 6.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Weir Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WEIR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1300 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.2% from the opening price of 1386.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 63.5 points and decreased 4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1819.72 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1249 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,474.47 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,469.97. There are currently 259,612,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 982,344. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £3,506,060,762 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn