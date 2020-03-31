Weir Group PLC 55.5% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Weir Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WEIR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 1045 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 55.5% from the opening price of 672.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 604.8 points and decreased 844.3 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1819.72 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 608.6 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,223.99 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,403.60. There are currently 259,612,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,761,378. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £1,819,880,484 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn