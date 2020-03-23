Weir Group PLC 52% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Weir Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WEIR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 950 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 52.0% from today’s opening price of 624.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 636.2 points and decreased 924.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1819.72 GBX while the 52 week low is 608.6 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,314.00 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,427.01. There are currently 1,923,321,033 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,355,502. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £1,871,283,639 GBP.

