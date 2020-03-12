Weir Group PLC 30.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Weir Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WEIR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 30.1% from the opening price of 999 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 396.5 points and decreased 503 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1819.72 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 950.2 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,404.26 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,450.44. There are currently 272,210,033 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,672,195. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £2,526,544,521 GBP.

