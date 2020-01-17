Weir Group PLC 28.6% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Weir Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WEIR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘TOP PICK’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1900 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 28.6% from the opening price of 1477.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 87 points and increased 104 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1819.72 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1249 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,484.96 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,500.89. There are currently 271,213,897 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,123,379. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £3,814,999,104 GBP.