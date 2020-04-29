Weir Group PLC 25% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Weir Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WEIR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 1150 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 25.0% from today’s opening price of 920 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 253.8 points and decreased 456 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1723.28 GBX while the 52 week low is 608.6 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 996.83 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,336.44. There are currently 259,612,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,350,871. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £2,481,371,961 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn