Weir Group PLC 23.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Posted by: Amilia Stone 29th January 2020

Weir Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WEIR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 1700 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 23.1% from the opening price of 1380.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 131 points and decreased 5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1819.72 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1249 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,477.28 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,488.97. There are currently 259,612,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,103,301. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £3,587,838,558 GBP.

