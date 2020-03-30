Weir Group PLC 17.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Weir Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WEIR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 770 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 17.9% from the opening price of 653 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 624 points and decreased 855 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1819.72 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 608.6 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,238.38 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,407.63. There are currently 259,612,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,726,641. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £1,653,209,515 GBP.

