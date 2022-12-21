Weir Group PLC 12.1% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Weir Group PLC with ticker (LON:WEIR) now has a potential upside of 12.1% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 1,900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Weir Group PLC share price of 1,670 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 12.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,312 (52 week low) and 1,937 (52 week high) with an average of 784,932 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,331,626,220.



The Weir Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in engineering businesses. The Company’s business operates through two segments: Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools (GET) for large mining machines. It also provides engineered GET solutions to infrastructure markets, including construction, dredging and sand and aggregates. It offers a range of slurry transport and pumping solutions, mine dewatering systems, crushing and grinding equipment’s, wear lining solutions, mill lining systems, and tailings and pipeline solutions across mining and aggregates industries. The Company offers its products across various brands, including Warman, Geho, Enduron, Linatex, Cavex, Trio and FusionCast.







