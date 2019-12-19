Weir Group PLC 1.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Weir Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WEIR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Weir Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 1550 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 1.2% from the opening price of 1532 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 119 points and increased 37 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1819.72 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1222.5 GBX.

Weir Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,439.72 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,514.14. There are currently 259,612,052 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,205,998. Market capitalisation for LON:WEIR is £4,007,112,022 GBP.