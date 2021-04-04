Weingarten Realty Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Weingarten Realty Investors with ticker code (WRI) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 27. Now with the previous closing price of 26.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .3%. The day 50 moving average is 26.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.73. The market cap for the company is $3,495m. Company Website: http://www.weingarten.com

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.