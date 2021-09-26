Twitter
Weingarten Realty Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

Weingarten Realty Investors with ticker code (WRI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 28 with a mean TP of 30.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.1 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The day 50 moving average is 32.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,018m. Visit the company website at: http://www.weingarten.com

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

