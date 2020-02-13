Weibo Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Weibo Corporation found using ticker (WB) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $56.00 and $39. calculating the mean target price we have $48.33. With the stocks previous close at $44.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $46.35 while the 200 day moving average is $45.31. The market cap for the company is $10,091m. Visit the company website at: http://www.weibo.com

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends and search products that enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. In addition, the company offers copyright content, such as TV channels, online video Websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform, which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.