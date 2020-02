Weibo Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Weibo Corporation with ticker code (WB) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $56.00 and $39. and has a mean target at $48.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $43.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $45.45 and the 200 day MA is $45.66. The market cap for the company is $9,740m. Find out more information at: http://www.weibo.com

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends and search products that enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. In addition, the company offers copyright content, such as TV channels, online video Websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform, which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

