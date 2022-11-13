Twitter Linkedin Facebook

WEC Energy Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

WEC Energy Group with ticker code (WEC) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 105 and 85 calculating the mean target price we have 96.62. With the stocks previous close at 94.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 93.48 while the 200 day moving average is 98.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $29,383m. Company Website: https://www.wecenergygroup.com

The potential market cap would be $30,154m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

WEC Energy Group, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and biomass sources; provides electric transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 35,800 miles of overhead distribution lines and 35,600 miles of underground distribution cables, as well as 440 electric distribution substations and 510,500 line transformers; 50,900 miles of natural gas distribution mains; 1,200 miles of natural gas transmission mains; 2.3 million natural gas lateral services; 500 natural gas distribution and transmission gate stations; and 68.2 billion cubic feet of working gas capacities in underground natural gas storage fields. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group in June 2015. WEC Energy Group was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

You might also enjoy reading  WEC Energy Group - Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.