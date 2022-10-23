WEC Energy Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

WEC Energy Group with ticker code (WEC) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 114 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 98.62. With the stocks previous close at 85.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The 50 day MA is 98.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 98.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $27,758m. Visit the company website at: https://www.wecenergygroup.com

The potential market cap would be $32,040m based on the market concensus.

WEC Energy Group, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and biomass sources; provides electric transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 35,800 miles of overhead distribution lines and 35,600 miles of underground distribution cables, as well as 440 electric distribution substations and 510,500 line transformers; 50,900 miles of natural gas distribution mains; 1,200 miles of natural gas transmission mains; 2.3 million natural gas lateral services; 500 natural gas distribution and transmission gate stations; and 68.2 billion cubic feet of working gas capacities in underground natural gas storage fields. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group in June 2015. WEC Energy Group was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.