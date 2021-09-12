WEC Energy Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

WEC Energy Group found using ticker (WEC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 110 and 86 and has a mean target at 97.33. Now with the previous closing price of 95.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.4%. The day 50 moving average is 95.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 93.13. The company has a market cap of $29,932m. Find out more information at: http://www.wecenergygroup.com

WEC Energy Group, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and biomass sources; provides electric transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 36,100 miles of overhead distribution lines and 34,900 miles of underground distribution cables, as well as 450 electric distribution substations and 507,900 line transformers; 50,300 miles of natural gas distribution mains; 1,100 miles of natural gas transmission mains; 2.3 million natural gas lateral services; 500 natural gas distribution and transmission gate stations; and 68.2 billion cubic feet of working gas capacities in underground natural gas storage fields. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group in June 2015. WEC Energy Group was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.