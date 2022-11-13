Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Webster Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Webster Financial Corporation with ticker code (WBS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 53 and has a mean target at 61.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.11 and the 200 day MA is 50.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,283m. Find out more information at: https://public.websteronline.com

The potential market cap would be $10,289m based on the market concensus.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services; commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services; wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers; and trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

