Wayfair Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.7% Upside

Wayfair Inc. with ticker code (W) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 395 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 91.24. With the stocks previous close at 49.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 85.7%. The day 50 moving average is 53.88 and the 200 day moving average is 146.16. The market cap for the company is $4,889m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wayfair.com

The potential market cap would be $9,079m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.