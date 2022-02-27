Wayfair Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.3% Upside

Wayfair Inc. found using ticker (W) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 395 and 105 with a mean TP of 204.96. Now with the previous closing price of 127.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 61.3%. The day 50 moving average is 163.24 and the 200 day MA is 248.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,786m. Company Website: https://www.wayfair.com

The potential market cap would be $22,237m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.