Wayfair Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Wayfair Inc. found using ticker (W) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 450 and 200 with the average target price sitting at 332.17. Now with the previous closing price of 314.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The day 50 moving average is 307.88 and the 200 day moving average is 281.12. The market cap for the company is $35,056m. Company Website: http://www.wayfair.com

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

