Wayfair Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Wayfair Inc. found using ticker (W) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 450 and 250 calculating the average target price we see 350.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 302.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The day 50 moving average is 314.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 301.47. The market cap for the company is $31,666m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.wayfair.com

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.