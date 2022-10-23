Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. with ticker code (WVE) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 3 with a mean TP of 8.43. Now with the previous closing price of 4.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 71.3%. The 50 day MA is 3.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $407m. Visit the company website at: https://www.wavelifesciences.com

The potential market cap would be $698m based on the market concensus.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression. The company also develops WVE-004, a C9orf72 molecule for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; WVE-003, a mutant huntingtin SNP3 molecule for the treatment of Huntington’s disease; WVE-N531, an Exon 53 molecule for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ATXN3, a discovery stage program for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia 3, as well as multiple preclinical programs for CNS disorders. In addition, it focuses on developing GalNAc-conjugated AIMers to treat hepatic indications comprising Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD); and two preclinical programs, such as Usher syndrome type 2A (USH2A) and retinitis pigmentosa due to a P23H mutation in the RHO gene (RhoP23H) for the treatment of retinal diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, University of Oxford, University of Massachusetts, Western Washington University, Grenoble Institute of Neurosciences, IRBM S.p.A, University of Louisville, and University College London. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

