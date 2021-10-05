Twitter
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 105.4% Upside

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. with ticker code (WVE) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 6 with a mean TP of 9.86. With the stocks previous close at 4.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 105.4%. The day 50 moving average is 5.85 and the 200 day MA is 6.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $242m. Visit the company website at: http://www.wavelifesciences.com

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. It develops WVE-120101 and WVE-120102, a stereopure therapeutic candidates, which are in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (HD); WVE-003, mutant huntingtin SNP3 program for the treatment of HD; WVE-004, C9orf72 program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; WVE-N531, our Exon 53 program for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ATXN3 program in SCA3. The company has collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, University of Oxford, and University of Massachusetts. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

