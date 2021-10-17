Twitter
Watsco – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Watsco with ticker code (WSO) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 350 and 271 calculating the mean target price we have 299.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 282.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 277.14 and the 200 day moving average is 282.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,008m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.watsco.com

Watsco, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. The company also provides parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. It serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. In addition, the company exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

