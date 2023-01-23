Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Watsco – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Watsco found using ticker (WSO) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 323 and 218 with a mean TP of 272.64. Now with the previous closing price of 262.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 265.37 and the 200 day moving average is 265.46. The market cap for the company is $10,491m. Visit the company website at: https://www.watsco.com

The potential market cap would be $10,905m based on the market concensus.

Watsco, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operated from 671 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, as well as exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

