Watsco – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Watsco found using ticker (WSO) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 323 and 193 calculating the average target price we see 274. Now with the previous closing price of 238.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 272.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 271.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,152m. Visit the company website at: https://www.watsco.com

The potential market cap would be $11,658m based on the market concensus.

Watsco, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operated from 671 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, as well as exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

