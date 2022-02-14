Twitter
Watsco – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Watsco found using ticker (WSO) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 350 and 281 with a mean TP of 306.13. Now with the previous closing price of 269.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The 50 day MA is 295.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 288.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,196m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.watsco.com

The potential market cap would be $11,579m based on the market concensus.

Watsco, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. The company also provides parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. It serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. In addition, the company exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

