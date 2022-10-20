Watkin Jones PLC 54.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones PLC with ticker (LON:WJG) now has a potential upside of 54.5% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 175 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Watkin Jones PLC share price of 80 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 54.5%. Trading has ranged between 76 (52 week low) and 282 (52 week high) with an average of 1,919,249 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £201,554,290.



Watkin Jones plc is a United Kingdom-based developer, builder and third-party manager of new homes for rent across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the development and management of multi-occupancy residential rental properties. The Company operates through four segments: Student accommodation, Build to rent, Residential, and Accommodation management. The Student accommodation segment is engaged in the development of purpose-built student accommodation. The Build to rent segment is engaged in the development of build to rent accommodation. The Residential segment is engaged in the development of residential property for sale. The Accommodation management segment is engaged in the management of student accommodation and build to rent property. Watkin Jones Homes builds properties ranging from starter homes to executive housing and apartments. Its Fresh brand is the third-party operator of student accommodation.







