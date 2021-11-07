Waters Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Waters Corporation found using ticker (WAT) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 390 and 328 calculating the mean target price we have 360.08. With the stocks previous close at 346.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 359.84 and the 200 day MA is 358.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,051m. Find out more information at: http://www.waters.com

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers’ instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company’s offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. The company has a collaboration with Genovis AB to develop and market biopharmaceutical characterization workflows based on the its BioAccord LC-MS System, Andrew+ pipetting robot and Genovis SmartEnzymes. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.