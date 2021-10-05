Waters Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Waters Corporation with ticker code (WAT) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 425 and 321 calculating the mean target price we have 361.75. Now with the previous closing price of 355.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The day 50 moving average is 401.49 and the 200 day moving average is 349.28. The company has a market cap of $21,827m. Company Website: http://www.waters.com

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers’ instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company’s offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. The company has a collaboration with Genovis AB to develop and market biopharmaceutical characterization workflows based on the its BioAccord LC-MS System, Andrew+ pipetting robot and Genovis SmartEnzymes. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.