Watches of Switzerland Group PLC 32.6% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC with ticker (LON:WOSG) now has a potential upside of 32.6% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 1,225 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Watches of Switzerland Group PLC share price of 826 GBX at opening today (03/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 32.6%. Trading has ranged between 633 (52 week low) and 1,600 (52 week high) with an average of 985,025 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,025,566,041.



Watches of Switzerland Group PLC is a retailer of watches in the United Kingdom. The Company also offers jewelry, fashion and classic & luxury watches and a range of watch and jewelry aftercare services to its customers. The Company’s watch brands include Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, OMEGA, TAG Heuer, Breitling and Tudor. It offers watches through its own-branded Watches of Switzerland, Mappin and Webb, Goldsmiths and Mayors stores. It has approximately 171 core stores across the United Kingdom and United States. It has seven retail Websites. Its multi-channel presence has been established through a network, which includes multi-brand stores in travel retail, online platforms and a portfolio of mono-brand boutiques. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 131 stores in the United Kingdom and approximately 40 stores in the United States.







