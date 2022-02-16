Watches of Switzerland Group PLC 18.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC with ticker (LON:WOSG) now has a potential upside of 18.3% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 1,610 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Watches of Switzerland Group PLC share price of 1,316 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 18.3%. Trading has ranged between 602 (52 week low) and 1,600 (52 week high) with an average of 689,629 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,217,887,800.



Watches of Switzerland Group PLC is a retailer of watches in the United Kingdom. The Company also offers jewelry, fashion and classic watches and a range of watch and jewelry aftercare services to its customers. The Company offers watches through its own-branded Watches of Switzerland, Mappin and Webb, Goldsmiths and Mayors stores. The Company has approximately 138 core stores across the United Kingdom and United States. Its multi-channel presence has been established through a network, which includes multi-brand stores in travel retail, online platforms and a portfolio of mono-brand boutiques in partnership with Rolex, TAG Heuer, OMEGA, Audemars Piguet and Breitling. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 122 stores in the United Kingdom and approximately 31 stores in the United States.







