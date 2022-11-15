Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC 16.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC with ticker (LON:WOSG) now has a potential upside of 16.1% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 1,180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Watches of Switzerland Group PLC share price of 990 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.1%. Trading has ranged between 633 (52 week low) and 1,600 (52 week high) with an average of 935,396 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,376,537,376.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC is a retailer of watches in the United Kingdom. The Company also offers jewelry, fashion and classic & luxury watches and a range of watch and jewelry aftercare services to its customers. The Company’s watch brands include Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, OMEGA, TAG Heuer, Breitling and Tudor. It offers watches through its own-branded Watches of Switzerland, Mappin and Webb, Goldsmiths and Mayors stores. It has approximately 171 core stores across the United Kingdom and United States. It has seven retail Websites. Its multi-channel presence has been established through a network, which includes multi-brand stores in travel retail, online platforms and a portfolio of mono-brand boutiques. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 131 stores in the United Kingdom and approximately 40 stores in the United States.



You might also enjoy reading  Watches of Switzerland Group PLC 15.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.