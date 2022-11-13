Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Waste Management – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Waste Management found using ticker (WM) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 196 and 161 calculating the average target price we see 174.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 161.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 162.93 while the 200 day moving average is 158.18. The company has a market cap of $64,921m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wm.com

The potential market cap would be $70,369m based on the market concensus.

Waste Management, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated 255 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 96 MRFs; and 340 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services and changed its name to Waste Management in 1998. Waste Management was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

