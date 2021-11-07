Twitter
Waste Management – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Waste Management with ticker code (WM) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 153 with the average target price sitting at 164.73. Now with the previous closing price of 160.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day MA is 155.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 147.41. The company has a market cap of $66,885m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.wm.com

Waste Management, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or operated 263 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 103 MRFs; and 348 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services and changed its name to Waste Management in 1998. Waste Management was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

