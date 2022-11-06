Waste Management – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Waste Management found using ticker (WM) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 196 and 161 with a mean TP of 174.75. With the stocks previous close at 157.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 164.1 and the 200 day MA is 157.92. The market cap for the company is $63,940m. Visit the company website at: https://www.wm.com

The potential market cap would be $71,110m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Waste Management, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated 255 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 96 MRFs; and 340 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services and changed its name to Waste Management in 1998. Waste Management was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.