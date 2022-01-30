Washington Real Estate Investme – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Washington Real Estate Investme found using ticker (WRE) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 29 and 24 and has a mean target at 26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The day 50 moving average is 25.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,079m. Find out more information at: https://www.washreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,250m based on the market concensus.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company’s portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.