Washington Real Estate Investme – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.7% Upside

Washington Real Estate Investme found using ticker (WRE) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 24.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,956m. Find out more information at: http://www.washreit.com

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company’s portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.