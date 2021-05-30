Washington Real Estate Investme – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Washington Real Estate Investme found using ticker (WRE) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 24.5. With the stocks previous close at 23.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day MA is 23.06 while the 200 day moving average is 22.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,000m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.washreit.com

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company’s portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.