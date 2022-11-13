Washington Real Estate Investme – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Washington Real Estate Investme found using ticker (WRE) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 22.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The day 50 moving average is 18.73 and the 200 day moving average is 22.15. The market cap for the company is $1,536m. Visit the company website at: https://www.elmecommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $1,951m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company’s portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.