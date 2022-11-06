Washington Real Estate Investme – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Washington Real Estate Investme found using ticker (WRE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 22.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The 50 day MA is 18.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.15. The company has a market cap of $1,536m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.elmecommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $1,951m based on the market concensus.

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company’s portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.