Washington Real Estate Investme – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Washington Real Estate Investme with ticker code (WRE) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 22.8. With the stocks previous close at 17.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.1 and the 200 day moving average is 22.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,536m. Company Website: https://www.elmecommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $1,951m based on the market concensus.

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company’s portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

