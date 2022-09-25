Washington Real Estate Investme – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Washington Real Estate Investme with ticker code (WRE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 21 and has a mean target at 23.4. With the stocks previous close at 19.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The day 50 moving average is 20.66 while the 200 day moving average is 23.28. The company has a market cap of $1,643m. Visit the company website at: https://www.washreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,995m based on the market concensus.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company’s portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.