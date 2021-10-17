Washington Real Estate Investme – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

Washington Real Estate Investme with ticker code (WRE) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28.5 and 24 with a mean TP of 25.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.85 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.4%. The day 50 moving average is 25.35 and the 200 day moving average is 24.17. The market cap for the company is $2,160m. Find out more information at: http://www.washreit.com

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company’s portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.