Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Warpaint London Strong growth in sales, profitability and cash generation (Interview)

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L) CEO Sam Bazini joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2021. Sam talks us through the highlights of the first half, tells us more about the expansion in Tesco’s stores, explains how they are increasing their presence online to increase ecommerce sales, expands on the launch into Boots early in 2022 and what is planned and lets us know what we can expect from Warpaint in the rest of the year and into 2022.

Warpaint London is a colour cosmetics business, based in Buckinghamshire. The business is made up of two divisions; closeout and own-brand. Its own brand – W7, supplies quality colour cosmetics at affordable prices which are sold in over 40 countries to more than 230 customers.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Warpaint London Strong growth in sales, profitability and cash generation (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.