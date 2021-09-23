Warpaint London Strong growth in sales, profitability and cash generation (Interview)

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L) CEO Sam Bazini joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2021. Sam talks us through the highlights of the first half, tells us more about the expansion in Tesco’s stores, explains how they are increasing their presence online to increase ecommerce sales, expands on the launch into Boots early in 2022 and what is planned and lets us know what we can expect from Warpaint in the rest of the year and into 2022.

Warpaint London is a colour cosmetics business, based in Buckinghamshire. The business is made up of two divisions; closeout and own-brand. Its own brand – W7, supplies quality colour cosmetics at affordable prices which are sold in over 40 countries to more than 230 customers.